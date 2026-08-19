Naga Students’ Federation flags road quality, delays in NHIDCL projects across Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has raised concerns over the quality of construction, delays and maintenance of road infrastructure projects being undertaken by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) across Nagaland.

The Federation has particularly questioned the condition of the upgraded four-lane Dimapur-Kohima Road, stating that several stretches have developed damages despite the project receiving a Completion Certificate in 2023.

According to the NSF, the road has reported issues including damaged stretches, collapsing side walls, inadequate slope protection, insufficient drainage and delays in carrying out repair and maintenance works. It also pointed to deficiencies in road safety infrastructure, including safety barriers, road indicators, reflective markers and warning signage.

The Federation noted that the project is covered under a five-year Defect Liability Period (DLP) and questioned the lack of adequate rectification work during the period. It said the situation raises concerns over construction quality, project supervision and accountability of the agencies and contractors involved.

The NSF also alleged deficiencies in the design and execution of some bridge structures along the Dimapur-Kohima stretch, claiming that four-lane bridge infrastructure has not been provided at certain locations in accordance with the upgraded highway standards.

It further raised concerns over the absence of median landscaping and beautification, inadequate road furniture and safety installations, particularly in view of risks associated with night-time travel and adverse weather conditions.

The Federation said similar complaints have been raised by civil society organisations and local communities regarding several other NHIDCL projects across the state. These include the Kohima Bypass Road, Kohima-Mao Road Upgradation Project, Dimapur Bypass Project, slope protection works along NH-29, Akash Bridge-Jessami Road (NH-202), and the Peren-Dimapur section of NH-129A under Packages II and III.

The NSF questioned why disciplinary or punitive action had not been initiated against contractors allegedly responsible for substandard execution despite repeated complaints and reported deficiencies.

The Federation has demanded a comprehensive inspection of all NHIDCL projects in Nagaland and immediate repair and rectification of defects covered under the Defect Liability Period.

It has also called for the completion of pending works, including drainage systems, slope protection measures, retaining structures, road safety installations and signages.

The NSF further demanded that contractors found responsible for substandard work be terminated and blacklisted, and urged the Nagaland government to intensify its engagement with NHIDCL to ensure timely completion and proper maintenance of ongoing projects.

The Federation has also called on the state government to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and seek appropriate action against officials and contractors found responsible for deficiencies in infrastructure projects.

The NSF said it would continue to monitor NHIDCL projects across Nagaland and pursue further action if concerns over delays, workmanship and maintenance remained unresolved.