Naga Students Federation flags unlawful issuance of PRCs, urges strict ILP enforcement

The Inner Line Regulation Commission (NSF-ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation has expressed serious concern over reports of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) being issued to non-indigenous persons by certain Village Councils and Village Goan Buras.

In an official statement, the Commission clarified that while the issuance of Temporary Resident Certificates (TRCs) for administrative purposes may be permissible, the issuance of PRCs to non-indigenous individuals violates the very essence of the Inner Line Pass (ILP) system. The Commission has urged all Village Councils and GBs engaged in such practices to immediately desist from continuing them.

The ILRC also condemned reports of unauthorised ILP checks conducted by certain individuals, stressing that only competent authorities are empowered to carry out such verifications. It termed such actions as “harassment of non-locals under the guise of enforcement” and called for their immediate halt.

Acknowledging the government’s recent initiative, the ILRC welcomed the launch of the Landowner-Tenant Registration App, developed by the Government of Nagaland to support ILP enforcement. The Commission highlighted that this move was in line with its earlier recommendation for a mandatory landlord-tenant registration system to ensure accountability and curb illegal practices.

Directing all federating units under the NSF, the Commission has instructed that all house owners renting premises to non-locals must compulsorily use the app, available at https://police.government.gov.in

, for proper registration of tenants. It emphasized that strict implementation of this mechanism is crucial to strengthen the ILP framework and close enforcement gaps.

Further, the ILRC appealed to all stakeholders for full cooperation in implementing the system and urged the government to take stringent action against defaulters. Reaffirming its commitment, the Commission reiterated that it remains dedicated to safeguarding the rights and interests of the Naga people, while also ensuring fair and lawful treatment of non-Naga residents under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.