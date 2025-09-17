Naga Students’ Federation issues 10-day ultimatum over plight of 367 teachers

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has given the Nagaland government ten days to address the long-pending grievances of the 367 RMSA 2016 batch teachers, warning of strong agitation if no action is taken.

At an emergency Presidential Council meeting held on September 17 at NSF Oking, the federation deliberated extensively on the matter and expressed appreciation for the teachers’ contribution to the state’s education sector. “Their steadfast dedication has significantly contributed to the growth of school education in Nagaland and to the nurturing of countless Naga students,” the NSF stated.

The federation said continued government neglect was not only an “affront to the dignity of teaching professionals” but also undermined the aspirations of the Naga people for quality education.

In its ultimatum, the NSF urged the government to take “all necessary and appropriate measures” within ten days to deliver justice to the teachers. It further cautioned that failure to comply would force the federation, along with its constituent bodies, to denounce the state government publicly and launch democratic forms of agitation.

The issue of the RMSA 2016 batch teachers has been pending for years, with repeated appeals made for resolution. The latest move by the NSF marks an escalation in pressure on the government.