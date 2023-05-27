The Naga Students Federation (NSF) has served an ultimatum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio regarding the vandalization of the NSF central office in Kohima. The student body has called upon CM Rio to swiftly identify and apprehend the culprits behind the destructive act within the next 24 hours. Failing to do so, the NSF has warned that it will be compelled to take appropriate action.

The NSF expressed deep sorrow over the heinous act, which occurred during the early hours of May 27, 2023. The vandalization resulted in the loss of invaluable historical records of the Naga people and caused extensive damage to the common Naga Heritage Building and properties worth lakhs of rupees, which the NSF has diligently preserved for the past 75 years.

Consequently, the NSF has demanded that the Chief Minister's office and the present government promptly identify and apprehend the anti-Naga individuals responsible for this atrocious act. The deadline for taking necessary action has been set for 6:00 pm on May 27, 2023. If the authorities fail to meet this deadline, the NSF has declared its intention to pursue appropriate measures to address the situation.

During an Extra Emergency Presidential Council Meeting held on May 27, 2023, under the leadership of Eno. Kegwayhun Tep, President of the NSF, the act of vandalism was unanimously condemned. The council members reaffirmed their commitment to protect the Naga club building with the collective support of all federating units and subordinate bodies.

In line with their resolution, the NSF has extended an ultimatum to the government, demanding swift action against the culprits. Additionally, the federation has urged all federating units and subordinate bodies to publicly condemn this criminal act.

The NSF expressed its gratitude to the Naga people, political leaders, and civil society organizations for their solidarity during this difficult time. The support extended from across artificial boundaries has been instrumental in providing strength to the federation as it faces the demolition of the Naga heritage site by anti-Naga elements.

Looking ahead, the NSF aims to expedite the process of rebuilding the Naga club building. To achieve this, a committee has been constituted by the executive council, and every Naga youth and student are encouraged to contribute to the cause. The federating units and subordinate bodies have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the success of this endeavor.

Furthermore, the NSF has forwarded the matter of extending the tenure for the NSF incumbents (2021-23) to the Federal Assembly. The Speaker of the NSF has been requested to convene an emergency FA meeting on May 27, 2023, following the Extra Emergency Presidential Council meeting.