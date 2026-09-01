Naga Students' Federation marches to Nagaland Assembly against Vande Mataram imposition

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Tuesday, September 1 marched to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, demanding a resolution against the singing or playing of Vande Mataram at official and private events in the state.

The protest was held on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly in the Christian-majority state. The protesters marched from Naga Solidarity Park to the Assembly, raising slogans against what they described as the imposition of the song.

NSF president Mteisuding said the protest was not intended to insult the nation or the national song, but was driven by the organisation's belief that Vande Mataram was "against our faith".

"We outrightly reject the imposition of Vande Mataram as it goes against our religion," he said.

Mteisuding said the NSF would not compromise on the rights and religious beliefs of the Naga people and urged them to stand united to protect their faith.

He also appealed to Naga legislators to prioritise their religious convictions, saying, "They are Christians first, then politicians."

The NSF president said the organisation wanted the Assembly to adopt a resolution against the singing or playing of Vande Mataram at official as well as private programmes in Nagaland.

He said the demand was aimed at safeguarding the secular character of Naga society.

Mteisuding further said the NSF had submitted a representation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, urging them to facilitate the adoption of the resolution.

The NSF president said the organisation would continue its protest and remain outside the Assembly gate until the resolution was adopted.

The Monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly will conclude on Thursday.