Naga Students' Federation opposes proposed Moirabari-Dimapur train service, cites immigration concerns

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has strongly opposed a proposal seeking the introduction of a new passenger train service connecting Moirabari in Assam's Morigaon district with Dimapur in Nagaland, citing concerns over illegal immigration, demographic changes and the protection of indigenous rights.

In a statement issued on June 12, the apex Naga student body questioned the necessity of the proposed railway service, reportedly sought through a representation submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding Division by Laharighat MLA Dr. Asif Md. Nazar on June 1.

The federation argued that rail connectivity between Assam and Dimapur already exists and sought clarification on the rationale behind introducing an additional passenger service. It questioned whose interests the proposed route was intended to serve and whether adequate consultations had been conducted before the proposal was put forward.

The NSF expressed concern that Nagaland is already facing significant challenges related to illegal immigration and demographic changes, issues that have remained at the centre of political and social discourse in the state for several years.

According to the federation, Dimapur serves as the principal entry point into Nagaland and any move that increases direct connectivity without corresponding mechanisms for monitoring, verification and regulation could further complicate existing concerns regarding undocumented migration.

The student body maintained that the preservation of indigenous identity, traditional land rights, customs and socio-political interests depends on maintaining the demographic integrity of the state.

The federation also referred to ongoing concerns surrounding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and identity verification mechanisms, arguing that any major infrastructure proposal with demographic implications must be carefully assessed.

Calling for a comprehensive review, the NSF urged the Ministry of Railways, Northeast Frontier Railway, the Government of Nagaland and other relevant authorities to conduct detailed studies on the potential demographic, security and socio-economic impact of the proposed train service before proceeding further.

The organisation also demanded transparency regarding the basis of the proposal, including details of any studies undertaken, stakeholders consulted and the specific public benefits expected from the new service.

Reiterating its stand, the federation stated that it would oppose any developmental initiative that it believes could adversely affect the security, identity and future of indigenous communities in Nagaland. It further warned that any measure perceived to compromise the demographic or socio-political interests of the Naga people would face democratic resistance.

The proposed railway service has not yet received final approval, and no official response from the Ministry of Railways or Northeast Frontier Railway has been issued regarding the concerns raised by the NSF.