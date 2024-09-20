The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) recently issued a strong statement addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging for prosecution sanction against the personnel of the 21 Para Special Forces involved in the Oting massacre in Mon district, Nagaland, on December 4, 2021.

During this tragic incident, 14 civilians lost their lives, causing widespread outrage in the region.

The NSF expressed deep disappointment over the closure of criminal proceedings against the accused military personnel.

On September 17, 2024, the Supreme Court of India decided to close the FIRs against the personnel without prosecution, a decision that has added to the sense of injustice felt by the Naga people.

The NSF pointed out that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nagaland Government had submitted a chargesheet backed by solid evidence against 30 members of the 21 Para Special Forces, yet the Government of India has consistently refused to grant permission for prosecution.

The NSF highlighted that this denial of justice raises questions about the government's intentions and signals a failure to uphold the rule of law. The federation further noted that this case is emblematic of the broader issue surrounding the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grants security forces sweeping immunity and has long been criticized for enabling human rights violations in the Northeast region. The NSF called for the repeal of AFSPA, condemning its role in perpetuating violence and systemic injustice.

In addition to demanding accountability for the massacre, the NSF also condemned the intelligence failure that led to the wrongful identification of civilians during the operation, stating that those responsible for the botched operation should be held accountable. The federation reaffirmed its commitment to seeking justice for the victims of the Oting massacre, urging the government to act in a manner that restores faith in the nation's democratic and legal systems.

In light of these grave injustices, the Naga Students' Federation demands:

➤ The prosecution sanction against the accused personnel of the 21 Para (SF) involved in the Oting massacre.

➤ Full accountability and transparency from the Union Government regarding the botched intelligence operation.

➤ The immediate revocation of AFSPA from the Naga homeland and the Northeast.

If these demands are not addressed, the NSF threatened to launch democratic agitations to fight for the justice that has been denied to the victims and their families.