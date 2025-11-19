Naga Students' Federation pushes for stricter inner line controls at key entry points

The Naga Students' Federation has called for immediate establishment of Inner Line Permit checkpoints at Dimapur Airport and Railway Station, highlighting what it describes as critical gaps in the state's immigration monitoring system.

During a coordination meeting with the Angami Public Organization and its affiliated bodies on November 19 at APO Oking in Kohima, NSF President Mteisuding stressed that strengthening Inner Line Regulation mechanisms represents "not merely an administrative requirement but a historical and moral imperative to protect the rights, land and future of the Naga people."

NSN Lotha, Chairman of the Inner Line Regulation Committee, presented detailed recommendations to the Nagaland government, emphasising that Dimapur's airport and railway station remain major entry points for non-indigenous individuals entering the state without adequate monitoring.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Angami Women Organization and Angami Students' Union, both pledging support for enhanced enforcement of the Inner Line Permit system.

APO President Theja-o Vihienuo revealed that his organisation has formed a Core Committee on ILP to address regulation concerns more systematically. However, he also highlighted the need for a broader approach, stressing "the necessity of youth empowerment and sustainable livelihood opportunities so that dependency on migrant labour can be significantly reduced."

Angami Students' Union President Diezevisie Nakhro praised the NSF for taking proactive measures, reiterating his organisation's commitment to preserving indigenous identity and security.

The coordination meeting, chaired by K Andrew Yhome of the ILRC, concluded with all participating bodies expressing their commitment to collaborate on strengthening Inner Line Regulation enforcement across Nagaland.

The NSF's campaign comes amidst growing concerns over what the federation describes as an unchecked influx of illegal immigrants into Naga territories, with demands for stricter monitoring and robust enforcement mechanisms at state entry points.