Naga Students’ Federation reaffirms ILP as top priority for protecting indigenous rights

The Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) under the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) convened a crucial consultative meeting at the Naga Council Dimapur Hall on Monday, November 3 to deliberate on strengthening the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and ensuring robust protection of indigenous Naga rights and identity.

The meeting witnessed active participation from representatives of the Naga Council Dimapur (NCD), GB’s Union (Sardar) Dimapur, Dimapur Urban Council Chairman Forum, and the Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU). It was chaired by Seve R. Vadeo, Member Secretary, ILRC, and began with an invocation by Onen Jamir, General Secretary, GB’s Union (Sardar), Dimapur.

Addressing the gathering, NSF President Mteisuding emphasized that the Inner Line Regulation remains a top priority for the Federation. He highlighted that the ILRC was constituted to strengthen enforcement of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which forms the legal basis for ILP, and to protect the land, culture, and rights of indigenous Naga communities.

Speaking on the historical role of NSF, Kelhouniezo Yhome, Member of ILRC, recalled that since as early as 1975, the Federation had recommended that all State quotas and benefits be reserved exclusively for indigenous Nagas.

He identified Dimapur as a critical area of concern due to the increasing influx of outsiders, urging the Naga Council and GB’s Union to remain vigilant and proactive.

Yhome also flagged two pressing challenges undermining the ILP system — unchecked entry of illegal migrants and low public awareness. Referring to Article 371(A) of the Constitution, he reiterated that non-Nagas are constitutionally barred from owning land in Nagaland, calling for a unified effort among civil bodies and student organizations to uphold the law.

Another ILRC member, Hukavi T. Yeputhomi, noted that although the BEFR, 1873, continues to serve as a crucial safeguard for the Naga people, poor awareness and the absence of a clearly defined boundary between Nagaland and Assam have weakened its implementation. He urged both the state government and local authorities to expedite boundary demarcation and reinforce enforcement mechanisms, especially in border areas, where village chairmen and GBs play a vital role in regulating ILP compliance.

Key Recommendations and Action Points

During the open discussion, several important points were raised, including:

Empowering local councils and GBs for effective ILP enforcement in Dimapur.

Regulating ILP holders residing within Dimapur, beyond just tourists and daily visitors.

Reclaiming local economic control and strengthening Naga ownership in business enterprises.

Creating a centralized Indigenous Certificate database to ensure authenticity and prevent misuse.

Enhancing and streamlining the ILP online portal for better transparency and management.

Collective Commitment to Naga Identity and Rights

The house unanimously resolved to work in closer coordination with government departments and civil society organizations to promote awareness, ensure effective enforcement, and safeguard the indigenous identity and heritage of the Naga people.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation to uphold the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, and the constitutional safeguards enshrined under Article 371(A), ensuring that Naga land, culture, and identity remain protected and preserved.