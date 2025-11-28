Naga Students' Federation slams RSS chief’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark, calls it an attack on constitutional secularism

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Thursday strongly condemned a reported comment by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who described India as a “Hindu Rashtra” during a recent event held in Lucknow.

In a press statement, the student body termed the remark “unconstitutional” and asserted that such a portrayal challenges the secular and democratic principles upon which the nation was founded. The federation emphasised that India’s secular identity is explicitly enshrined in the Constitution and is not open to reinterpretation based on majoritarian ideology.

The NSF reiterated that India’s sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic framework ensures equal rights and protection for all citizens irrespective of religion, cultural background or belief systems. It warned that remarks made by individuals in influential positions could embolden majoritarian narratives and further marginalise minority groups.

Expressing deep concern over what it described as a rising pattern of discrimination and targeted violence, the federation alleged that minority communities, including Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Indigenous tribal groups, are frequently subjected to profiling and attacks. It added that desecration of places of worship is increasingly being reported, often met with inadequate institutional response.

The student body stressed that projecting India as a “Hindu Rashtra” undermines the constitutional promise of equality and threatens the inclusive fabric of the country. It urged all sections of society to remain vigilant in safeguarding pluralism, unity and the foundational values of the Indian republic