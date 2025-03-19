The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) strongly condemns and opposes the ongoing SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) workshops being conducted in various educational institutions across Kohima and Dimapur.

The NSF firmly believes that such programs impose alien cultural and religious practices that do not align with the indigenous identity of the Naga people.

The NSF asserts that under the pretext of “enriching formal education,” external forces are subtly pushing a cultural assimilation agenda, threatening to dilute the distinct heritage of the Nagas. We strongly oppose any attempt to infringe upon our traditions, beliefs, and way of life. The introduction of foreign cultural elements in educational institutions is an outright violation of our rights and must not be tolerated.

The NSF also expresses concern over the disruption of academic time caused by these workshops. With the already limited academic calendar and numerous educational challenges faced by students, it is unacceptable to divert their attention toward programs that do not contribute to academic advancement or uphold the indigenous ethos of the Naga people.



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The federation takes strong exception to the rigid guidelines imposed during these workshops, including:

Mandatory removal of footwear before entering the hall.

Regulated ceremonial practices that do not align with Naga customs.

Compulsory ministry logos and specific felicitation protocols for artists.

Such directives undermine cultural respect and autonomy within our institutions and reflect an imposition of foreign traditions upon the Naga people.

In light of these concerns, the NSF urges school administrations, students, and parents to remain vigilant against imposed cultural and religious programs. We demand an immediate halt to all SPIC MACAY workshops in Naga institutions and insist that no future programs be conducted without prior consultation with relevant Naga stakeholders.

The NSF remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the identity, rights, and future of Naga students. If our demands are ignored, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action, including democratic protests, to ensure that Naga culture and traditions are respected and preserved.