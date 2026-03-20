Naga Students Federation submits list of alleged illegal appointments, issues 45-day ultimatum to Nagaland government

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, raising concerns over alleged illegal appointments made across multiple government departments in the state.

In a letter referenced to NSF/BD-APP/01/2023-25 dated April 10, 2025, the federation claimed that a list of appointments made without proper advertisement and recruitment procedures has been submitted to the government.

The NSF alleged that around 109 posts across 16 departments were filled outside the purview of the Nagaland Staff Selection Board and the Nagaland Public Service Commission, calling it a violation of established recruitment norms and merit-based selection principles.

The federation has demanded the termination of all such appointments within 45 days, stating that the issue affects fairness and transparency in public employment and impacts the aspirations of educated unemployed youth in the state.

The memorandum also enclosed detailed lists of the alleged appointments along with related documents, including appointment orders, across departments such as transport, public health engineering, urban development, public works, and others.

The NSF urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action on the matter, warning that failure to address the issue would further heighten concerns among stakeholders regarding recruitment practices in the state.