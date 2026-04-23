Naga Students Federation submits memorandum to UNHRC alleging human rights violations against Nagas

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) has submitted a memorandum to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), raising concerns over alleged human rights violations against the Naga people and escalating violence in Naga-inhabited areas.

Addressed to UNHRC President Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, the memorandum highlights the April 18 incident at TM-Kasom village along NH-202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, where two Naga civilians were killed in an ambush.

The NSF stated that the incident reflects a broader pattern of violence and insecurity in the region, citing multiple instances of alleged attacks, arson, and intimidation in Naga areas over the past few years.

The federation also raised concerns over issues such as land encroachment, illegal poppy cultivation, and the proliferation of arms, which it claimed have contributed to tensions and conflict in the region.

In its memorandum, the NSF urged the UNHRC to take cognisance of the situation, ensure accountability, advocate for the protection of indigenous rights, and support peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms.

The submission coincides with a candlelight vigil organised at NSF Oking in Kohima on April 23 to mourn the victims and express solidarity with affected communities.

The memorandum was signed by NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent.