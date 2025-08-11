Naga Students’ Federation urges immediate cancellation of ILPs for evictees from Assam border districts

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), through the Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC), has formally appealed to the Nagaland government for the immediate cancellation of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) issued to individuals from Assam districts currently under eviction operations.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, the NSF cited concerns over the large-scale eviction drive launched by the Assam government on July 29, 2025. The operation, targeting over 11,000 bighas of encroached forest land in the Rengma Reserve Forest, Uriamghat area of Golaghat district—close to the Nagaland border—has resulted in significant displacement. According to reports, many of the affected families belong to central Assam districts and are predominantly of Bengali-speaking Muslim origin.

The NSF expressed apprehension that displaced persons may attempt to enter Nagaland by obtaining ILPs, thereby undermining the regulation’s intent and potentially affecting the security and demographic balance of indigenous communities. The federation highlighted that advisories had already been issued to Nagaland’s border districts regarding the possible influx of evictees.

Key Demands

The NSF has called for:

Immediate cancellation of all ILPs issued to persons from eviction-affected districts since July 29, 2025.

Retroactive nullification of ILPs granted from that date to prevent enforcement loopholes.

Suspension of new ILP issuance to residents of these districts until the situation stabilizes and thorough verification measures are in place.

Coordination with Assam authorities to share verified data on displaced persons.

The federation stressed that these measures are essential to safeguard Nagaland’s cultural and demographic integrity during a period of regional upheaval. It also offered to assist the state government in implementing the proposed protocols through awareness drives, verification support, and community engagement.