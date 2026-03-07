Naga Students’ Federation urges Nagaland Police to take immediate action against IAS Officer Reny Wilfred

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has urged the Nagaland Police to take immediate and decisive law enforcement action against Reny Wilfred, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police, the federation expressed concern over what it described as delays in initiating firm legal action despite the emergence of multiple victims who have spoken out about their experiences.

According to the student body, the IAS officer, who earlier served as Joint Secretary of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), has been accused by several female employees working under his authority of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct during his tenure in the department.

The federation said that although a charge sheet has reportedly been filed against the accused, there has been little visible progress in ensuring that the case moves forward promptly. It added that the continuation of such cases without clear legal consequences undermines public confidence in institutions responsible for ensuring accountability.

The NSF noted that it had earlier approached the Government of Nagaland demanding the suspension of the officer due to the seriousness of the allegations. While acknowledging that the accused has since been placed under suspension, the federation expressed concern over the absence of clear movement toward disciplinary proceedings and the expeditious advancement of the criminal process.

The organisation also warned that delays in the pursuit of justice could cause further psychological distress to the victims who have already faced emotional and social challenges in coming forward.

Further, the federation alleged that the accused may be attempting to delay proceedings by pursuing legal technicalities to quash the charge sheets. While stating that it respects due process of law, the NSF stressed that such manoeuvres should not obstruct timely justice.

NSF President Mteisuding Heraang said the federation expects the police to ensure that the accused is booked without further delay and that the case proceeds with urgency given the seriousness of the allegations.

The federation added that any attempt to influence or interfere with the investigation would be viewed seriously and could lead to strong public opposition.

The student body emphasised that the rule of law must prevail and that no individual, regardless of position or influence, should be allowed to evade accountability in cases involving allegations of crimes against women.