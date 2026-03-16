Naga Students’ Federation urges President Murmu to withdraw ‘Vande Mataram’ directive in Naga areas

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her intervention in what it described as the imposition of the Indian national song Vande Mataram within educational institutions and official functions in Naga-inhabited areas.

The memorandum, addressed to the President through the Governor of Nagaland, raises concerns over a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that mandates the playing or singing of the national song during official functions and calls for its compulsory observance in schools.

The federation stated that while the Nagas hold respect for the national symbols and cultural expressions of all communities, any attempt to enforce symbolic or cultural expressions upon a society with its own distinct traditions and beliefs raises serious concerns.

In its memorandum, the federation argued that certain portions of the revised composition of 'Vande Mataram' contain devotional imagery associated with the worship of a particular deity. For communities such as the Nagas—whose religious landscape is diverse but largely rooted in Christianity—the compulsory singing or observance of such compositions could conflict with deeply held religious beliefs and cultural sensitivities.

The federation maintained that the Naga homeland has historically been a region where people of different faiths and cultural backgrounds have lived together peacefully, with temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship functioning freely under a spirit of mutual respect.

According to the memorandum, this environment of harmony has evolved through voluntary respect for diversity rather than through the enforcement of symbolic practices. It cautioned that directives requiring schools to begin the day with the collective singing of the national song or instructing authorities to “popularize” it could risk undermining this ethos.

The student body also emphasized that educational institutions should remain spaces that nurture intellectual freedom, democratic values and cultural sensitivity. Compulsory observance of symbolic expressions, it argued, may transform these institutions into platforms of ideological conformity rather than environments that encourage diversity and critical thought.

The federation stressed that its position does not stem from hostility toward India or its cultural traditions but from the desire to protect the freedom of conscience and cultural identity of the Naga people.

Beyond the constitutional and democratic framework of India, the memorandum also cited several international conventions and legal instruments.

Among them was the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, whose Article 18 affirms the right of every individual to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. The federation argued that this right includes the freedom to refrain from practices that may conflict with personal beliefs.

Similarly, it referenced the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which India is a state party, noting that the covenant prohibits coercion that would impair a person’s freedom to adopt or practise a religion or belief of their choice. Article 27 of the same covenant, the memorandum added, guarantees the rights of ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities to preserve their culture and practise their faith.

The representation also referred to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which recognizes the rights of indigenous communities to preserve their cultural institutions, traditions and beliefs without external imposition.

The NSF further emphasized that the Naga people possess a distinct historical and political identity shaped by decades of dialogue, negotiations and social evolution.

According to the federation, any attempt to impose symbolic practices without consultation with community representatives risks undermining the principles of democratic governance, federal sensitivity and mutual respect that are essential to maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

It also referred to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, arguing that governments have an obligation to ensure that public policies do not disproportionately affect the cultural or religious identities of minority communities.

In the memorandum, the federation urged the President to consider nullifying or withdrawing the directive mandating the singing or playing of Vande Mataram in educational institutions and official functions across Naga areas.

It also called on the authorities to ensure that policies are not implemented in ways that overlook the cultural, historical and religious sensitivities of indigenous communities.

The federation further appealed for greater dialogue and consultation with representatives of the Naga people before implementing policies that could affect the cultural or social fabric of the region.

Meanwhile, the NSF said that it, along with thousands of students, church groups, civil society organizations and concerned citizens, had organized a peaceful public rally to express their concerns over the directive.

The federation described the demonstration as a democratic expression aimed at safeguarding the dignity, identity and freedom of conscience of the Naga people rather than an act of hostility toward the Indian state or its institutions.

Expressing hope that the concerns would receive due consideration, the federation stated that its representation reflects the collective voice of the Naga people who wish to defend their identity while continuing to uphold the principles of peaceful coexistence and democratic engagement.