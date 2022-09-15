The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) is jubilant at the news of the ‘September Joint Accordant’ signed by the leaders of NSCN (IM) and NNPGs on the 14th of September 2022 in the ‘interest of pursuing understanding among Nagas and incrementally progressing forward’.

The Forum, which speaks for the community of Naga youth and students who were arbitrarily split between four Indian States and two foreign nations, warmly applauds the historic accord that was made possible by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

The Federation is grateful to the nation's nationalist leaders for listening to the Naga people's demand to unite and collectively defend our people's legal rights through the healing of the spirits.

"This agreement confirms that our future is in capable hands," the statement reads.

The Federation expresses its sincere gratitude to the FNR for actively coordinating with the various Naga Political organisations to bring about this historic accord. Every single person who will eventually inherit the solution will remember and treasure their unwavering efforts to ensure that the spirit of true brotherhood and oneness prevails throughout the various groupings.

The Federation is optimistic that the agreement, which was signed in "the spirit of love," will quickly lead to "peace and respect" between the parties and resolve any unresolved issues. The earnest and coordinated efforts of the parties to the agreement and the active support of all stakeholders are required for this to be accomplished.

The Federation further promises the Naga people that we will exercise caution in our thoughts, words, and deeds as we work together to reduce and eliminate any polarising forces that could jeopardise the process of our nation-building.