Naga talks: CM Neiphiu Rio, NSCN-IM discuss delay and proposed apex panel

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 16 said the state government's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the NSCN-IM discussed the delay in the resumption of Naga political negotiations and the proposed formation of an apex committee to facilitate the dialogue.

The closed-door consultation was held between the PAC and NSCN-IM at Chumoukedima.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rio said the two sides discussed the reasons behind the stalled negotiations and the proposed structure of the apex committee, which is still under discussion.

"We discussed why the talks are delayed and the constitution of the apex committee for discussion, which is in negotiation. So after that, talks will start," Rio said.

Rio had recently told a gathering of the Angami tribe that the Naga peace talks were stalled. He had also expressed hope that the negotiations would resume after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs would be appointed as the interlocutor for the talks.

NSCN-IM leader Rh Raising described Wednesday's meeting as a consultation between the two sides rather than a negotiation.

Asked about the way forward for the decades-long political dialogue, Raising said the outcome depended on the other side. "It depends on… not on us. The ball is in their court," he said.

The NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and has since held negotiations over a political settlement to the Naga issue. The two sides signed the Framework Agreement in August 2015.

However, differences remain over several key demands, including the NSCN-IM's call for a separate Naga flag and constitution and the integration of Naga-inhabited areas. The unresolved issues have continued to hold up a final settlement.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM has distanced itself from former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir's recent meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during which the Naga political issue was reportedly discussed.

Raising declined to comment in detail but said Jamir was not authorised to speak on the Naga political issue.

"Jamir is not the advocate of the Naga people, and he does not have the right to talk on the issue of the Nagas," he said.

Another NSCN-IM leader, VS Atem, also dismissed the comments, saying those involved were not authorised or mandated to represent the Naga people in the political negotiations.

"We have no comment. They are not authorised people, mandated people. They are just talking for the sake of the party," Atem said.