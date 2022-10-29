The Ao Tribal Organisation of Nagaland, Ao Senden, has expressed their displeasure over President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit on November 2nd and 3rd. Nagaland is gearing to celebrate the Sesquicentennial celebration of Christianity in Naga hills, scheduled for 1st to 3rd November, 2022.

According to the schedule, President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Nagaland on November 2nd and 3rd, due to which the state government has directed, “all its officers and staff, including those posted in the districts, to be in station and that granting of leave be avoided.”

Reacting to the directive, the office of the Ao Senden have shown their resentment and via a press communiqué said that, “Nagaland state with 89 percent of its population being Christians is the state with the highest percentage of Christians in India. The Honourable President of India could have chosen any other date to visit the state. It is unfortunate that the Honourable President of India’s visit coincides with the celebration of 150 years of Christianity in Naga Hills, an event that was planned years ahead of schedule and to everybody’s knowledge.”

“Further, Ao Senden appeals to the Government of Nagaland not to restrict anyone from attending the Sesquicentennial event if s/he so desires,” added the press communiqué further.