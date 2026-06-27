Naga youth group demands final political solution within three months, warns of civil disobedience

A Naga youth organisation on Saturday, June 27 demanded that the Centre implement a final political settlement on the long-pending Naga issue within three months, warning that failure to do so would lead to a civil disobedience and non-cooperation movement.

The demand was raised during a rally organised in Dimapur under the banner of the “Naga Youth Movement” and themed “Hear the Youth, Honour the Truth.”

In a memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the youth group Fed up Nagas expressed concern over the prolonged delay in resolving the Naga political issue despite years of negotiations.

The organisation stated that 11 years have passed since the signing of the Framework Agreement and nine years since the Agreed Position, but a final settlement remains pending. According to the memorandum, the continued delay has contributed to growing lawlessness, intimidation, extortion, corruption, distrust and increasing social disunity in Naga society.

Addressing the gathering, Convenor of the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPG), N Kitovi Zhimomi, said the youth-led mobilisation had revived public focus on the unresolved political issue.

Zhimomi acknowledged that he had initially been doubtful about the movement’s ability to sustain momentum, citing previous civil society initiatives that had faded over time. However, he said his perspective changed after witnessing the commitment and determination shown by the organisers.

He appreciated the youth for taking the initiative to push for an early political settlement and said the movement reflected the aspirations of a generation seeking peace, progress and greater certainty for the future.

The rally highlighted increasing calls from sections of Naga civil society for renewed engagement and timely resolution of the political process.