The Rising Youth of Phek district (RYPD) rubbishes claims of youth leader Vevoyi D Vadeo joining the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Further addressing the issue in a press release, the President of RY (Phek), Kulupoyi Vaeo stated that news carried out by a local media outlet- titled ‘Prominent youth leader Vevoyi D Vadeo joins NDPP’ dated 27th October 2022 to be a completely fabricated and political propaganda designed to demoralize the aspirations of the Party well-wishers and the Naga people in general.

The news item also added "as per sources party workers of the RPP and others have joined the NDPP 17th Chizami AC", claims the release.

Meanwhile, the Rising Youth (Phek) district assures the party members and the general public that all the Rank and File of the Rising People’s Party and the Rising Youth district unit are completely intact and fully dedicated to working for the betterment of the public.

The RY (Phek) appeals to the general public to abstain from entertaining such unfounded claims but instead continues to support the Rising People's Party (RPP) in realizing its dream of a New Nagaland.

Notably, the news of a former president of Chakhesand Students' Union (CSU) and Vevoyi D Vadeo joining the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) went viral on social media.

Sources also claimed that the duo has joined the 'Globe' party in Pfutsero town under Phek district.