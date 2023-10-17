Considering the predicament faced by the people of Nagaland, more specifically citizens of Dimapur district in many aspects, a joint meeting of the Vigilance Committee and CSOs Dimapur was held on October 17, 2023 at Naga Council Office, Dimapur.

Wherein, representatives from Dimapur-based Tribal Apex bodies, Unions and Associations, and Non-Naga Communities, totalling more than 100 Civil Societies Organizations of Dimapur.

The meeting was also attended by the Presidents of Chakhroma Public Organization (CPO), Western Sumi Hoho (WSH) and Naga Council Dimapur(NCD) and the said meeting was chaired by the Convener, Vigilance Committee, Naga Council Dimapur.

In the said meeting, the leaders present shared their agenda/grievances on many aspects, such as illegal taxation by numerous groups/organizations, price rise on all commodities, the influx of illegal immigrants and MIN, syndicate system prevailing in the market, pathetic road conditions, drugs menace, traffic/parking congestions in the town, and certain burning challenges faced by the citizens of Dimapur.



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The house unanimously agreed to execute the agenda discussed in the meeting and thereafter, the following resolutions were adopted:

1. To serve a memorandum to the Government of India for early Naga Political Settlement.

2. Unanimously reiterated to One Government One Tax.

3. Illegal collection of any form of taxation or donation by any welfare/Union/Organization shall be strictly dealt with under the penal provision of the law.

4. The house resolved that all Dimapur-based tribal bodies shall depute volunteers to the Vigilance Committee as and when required to tackle the menace of drug abuse and illegal taxation so as to assist the law-enforcing agency.