The 10th anniversary celebration of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative, under Mission Shakti, Social Welfare Department, was held on January 22, at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima, Nagaland.

Martha R. Ritse, Commissioner and Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, graced the event as the special guest and emphasized that behavioral and social change is crucial in how the girl child is perceived. While she acknowledged that Naga society is ahead of many others in terms of girl empowerment, she noted that there are still subtle changes needed to achieve complete gender parity.

She further stated that BBBP is not just a scheme for empowerment in specific sectors, but for the development of women across all sectors of society. She emphasized the importance of the convergence of various departments to increase collaboration and further the objectives of the scheme, both in letter and spirit, calling it a "multi-sectoral scheme."

She also mentioned that around 1,000 programs have been conducted under the scheme, with evident impacts, as the state ranks among the top 5 performers under the initiative. She encouraged women to break the glass ceiling in all areas.

Secretary of the Social Welfare Department and Mission Director of Mission Shakti, Bodeno S. Colo, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests and attendees. She also provided a brief introduction to the scheme, noting that the BBBP initiative was launched in 2015 at Sonepat, Haryana, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the joint collaboration of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Education. She emphasized the key objectives of BBBP, which include improving the sex ratio at birth, increasing the percentage of institutional deliveries, boosting enrollment in secondary education, and promoting sports and skill development among girls.

She shared that the scheme is operational in all 16 districts of the state and has shown a steady increase in performance and impact over the years. She also administered a pledge to the congregation to eliminate gender-based discrimination.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant, IAS, emphasized that for India to achieve the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2040, there must be a collective effort from all stakeholders in society. He highlighted that this can only happen when societal stereotypes are addressed. He stated that BBBP is a scheme designed to break these stereotypes, both at home and in the workplace, enabling women to play a larger and more active role in nation-building.

The deputy commissioner also presented 'practices' conducted under the BBBP scheme in Kohima district all through the years. It showcased workshops conducted in various fields like literature, computer, self-defence, baking, sports, scientific temperament, career guidance, sensitivity to women and indigenous rights as well as free coaching classes for NSSB exam aspirants. He also mentioned that there has been an increased collaboration with the village councils and village development boards.