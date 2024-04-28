In response to the ongoing indefinite shutdown called by the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dimapur-based CSOs, the President of Tribal Hohos, Unions, and Associations held a Joint convened for a Joint Consultative meeting on April 27 at the Naga Council Dimapur office. The meeting, attended by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Tribal Hohos, Unions, and Associations, discussed critical issues and passed resolutions aimed at addressing the concerns raised by the business community.

The background to this meeting traces back to the one-day shutdown on 26th April 2024, demonstrating solidarity with DCCI's call for action. The decision was made to voice the grievances faced by the business and trading community, highlighting common challenges affecting the region.

During the Joint Consultative meeting, several resolutions were passed, reflecting the collective stance and concerns of the participating organizations:

The participants strongly extended their support for the ongoing indefinite shutter down in Dimapur District. The Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) reaffirmed its commitment to participate in the negotiation process and decisions thereof. It also emphasized the need to prevent arbitrary imposition of strikes without permission, as per previous resolutions.

The meeting suggested a timeline of 2 days for the DCCI and the State Government to resolve the issue of the indefinite shutter down. Failure to do so may lead to further stringent actions by the NCD and other organizations in Dimapur District.

Following, a 45-day notice was given to the Home Department and District Administration to thoroughly verify and scrutinize all existing unions, associations, and welfare organizations.

The House agreed not to entertain any illegal taxation or extortion activities by Naga Political Groups (NPGs) until the current impasse is resolved between CSOs, the Government of Nagaland, and the Government of India.

The meeting reiterated the NCD's earlier memorandum to the Government of India, urging the prompt resolution of the Naga Political imbroglio. It identified this as a root cause of illegal money collection and disruptions in the business and public sectors.

It reaffirmed the empowerment of the Dimapur Public Grievances Committee under the Vigilance Committee of NCD.

The CSOs, Tribal Hohos, Unions, and Associations in Dimapur expressed gratitude to the Government of Nagaland for taking the issue of the indefinite shutter seriously. They further acknowledged the government's specific instructions to adhere strictly to ceasefire ground rules. It appreciated the measures taken to curb extortion and tax collection activities, with offenders to be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The deployment of additional forces to check illegal collections in Dimapur was also commended.