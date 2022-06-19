Keduovilie Zumu and Nlumrai Hegwang of the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) won bronze medals in the International Sports Festival 'Pearl of Kyrgyzstan' (belt wrestling) held in Cholpan, Ata Kyrgyzstan.

Hegwang competed in the under 80 kg division and Zumu in the 80+ kg category for the All-India Traditional Wrestling & Pankration Federation (AITWPF) in the International Sports Festival, which ended on June 18, 2022, according to NWA president Dr. Hiabe Zeliang and general secretary Vilekho Bio.

According to NWA, the duo, who are also members of the Nagaland DGP Sports Team, won bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Around 10,000 athletes from 30 countries competed in the sports festival, which featured more than 30 sports disciplines, with Judo and Belt Wrestling serving as the primary events.

The two medalists will arrive in Nagaland on June 21, and a felicitation ceremony would be held in due course, according to NWA.