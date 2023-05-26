The Dimapur police on May 25 apprehended two cadres belonging to the NSCN-K (Khango) faction. The arrests were made in connection with a case filed by the Andhra Fish Supply Union of Dimapur, which reported incidents of threats, extortion, and harassment targeting its members. Furthermore, unknown miscreants had poured harmful chemicals into 34 boxes of fish on May 3, causing considerable damage.

According to a release by the Dimapur police Public Relations Officer (PRO) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), a comprehensive investigation led to the identification of several suspects who were subsequently placed under police surveillance. Following meticulous examination and intelligence gathering, the authorities took swift action.

Around 1 am on May 25, a team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) proceeded to Kohima. With the aid of electronic surveillance and human intelligence, they conducted a raid at a residence located in New Minister's Hill Kohima. During the operation, two individuals were apprehended and identified as Apuloto Chishi (36), self-styled Lieutenant Colonel of NSCN-K (Khango) and the group's commander in Kohima town, and Kaisha Yepthomi (30), self-styled Second Lieutenant of NSCN-K (Khango).

The raid resulted in the recovery and seizure of significant evidence. A 9mm Berreta pistol, along with 42 live rounds, Rs 10,000 in cash, 17 booklets of extortion slips, and other incriminating documents were confiscated. Additionally, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, an Alto K10 LXI, was also recovered and seized by the authorities.