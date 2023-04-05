Beley Konyak was crowned Miss Mon 2023 at the ongoing Aoleang Festival cum 3rd Mon International Trade Fair and Expo 2023 being held at Local Ground, Mon on April 5.

Beley, a 22-year-old girl, from Tobu was crowned Miss Mon 2023 organized by Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK) coinciding with the Aoleang Festival of the Konyak Naga tribe.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Polem Phangmei from Kohima unit bagged the first runner-up while 19-year-old Leom from the Naginimora unit was adjudged as the second runner-up.

Beley also won Miss Photogenic in the subtitles category, while Polem Phangmei bagged Miss Perfect 10 and Lejoi bagged Miss Congeniality.

Altogether, 21 contestants from 16 KNSK units participated in the beauty contest. Former president of Eastern Nagaland Women Organization, MD Shekinah Christian Foundation, and social worker, Birila Tokiu graced the pageant as the special guest.

The beauty pageant was attended by all the important dignitaries, CSO officials, and the public under the Mon district

The first- and second-place winners each received cash rewards of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 along with gift baskets worth Rs. 7,000. The Miss Mon 2023 title recipient received a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

Additionally, champions of subtitles were given cash and gift baskets totaling Rs. 8000.

Teihom Mercy and Luaying Konyak served as the hosts of Miss Mon 2023.