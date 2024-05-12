The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) successfully resolved 223 out of 463 cases, totaling Rs 3,17,44,813 during the 2nd quarterly National Lok Adalat held across Nagaland.

Conducted in 11 sittings at district headquarters by their respective district legal services authorities, these cases included civil disputes such as bank recoveries and telephone bills.

Lok Adalat, a statutory alternative dispute resolution mechanism under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, aims to amicably settle disputes pending in courts or at pre-litigation stages.

Noteworthy settlements occurred in Mokokchung, Dimapur, Kohima, Kiphire, Longleng, Wokha, Zunheboto, Tuensang, Phek, Peren, and Mon districts.

For instance, in Dimapur, out of 102 cases addressed (including 97 at pre-litigation and 5 in litigation stages), 100 were resolved, totaling INR 1,82,87,205. Similarly, in Kohima, among 100 pre-litigation cases pertaining to bank recoveries and utilities bills, 24 were settled, amounting to INR 17,36,711 out of a total outstanding amount of Rs 38,87,590.5.

The National Lok Adalat 2024 was held on May 11 across the country.