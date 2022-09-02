The Governor of Nagaland has approved the placement of 2290 educationally and professionally qualified teachers as per NCTE norms, appointed under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) of the 2010 and 2013 batches into the State Education Cadre.

The state has given its approval for the names in the annexure to be distributed randomly and according to districts rather than according to seniority or merit.

According to the announcement, the seniority of the 2010 SSA Batch and the 2013 SSA & RMSA Batches will be directly below that of teachers who have already been appointed on a regular basis or whose service has been regularized.

The inter-se seniority amongst the 2010 SSA Batch and the 2013 SSA & RMSA batches of mainstreamed teachers will be as per P&AR's clearance vide U.O. No. 307 dated 15.09.2020.

The terms and conditions of their service will be determined as per Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier, the State Cabinet, at its meeting on April 21, had approved the mainstreaming of the 2010 and 2013 batches of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers.