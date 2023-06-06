Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on June 6 said that t development of 25 km 2-lane Highway in Nagaland is being undertaken to bolster connectivity with neighboring states in the northeast region.

In a series of tweets, the Minister informed the main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighboring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable, and economical transportation options for all commuters.

''We are currently undertaking the development of a 25 KM 2-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of Package-3,'' he tweeted.

In Nagaland, we are currently undertaking the development of a 25 KM 2-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of Package-3.



The main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighboring states in the northeast region, offering… pic.twitter.com/XYBAYMGNpp — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 5, 2023

Gadkari also said under the leadership of the Prime Minister the government is committed to delivering top-tier highway infrastructure in the northeast region, thereby catalyzing its economic progress.

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