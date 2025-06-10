Longlam village in Mon district crowned 25-year-old Wangtun Wanmei as its new Angh, marking a significant milestone in the village's traditional leadership.

Wangtun Wanmei becomes the youngest Angh in Longlam’s recorded history, and is considered one of the youngest leaders in the broader Konyak Naga community.

The coronation ceremony took place amidst great reverence and cultural pride, with prominent tribal leaders gracing the occasion. Chief Angh of Wangla, Leiwang; Hongphoi Angh, Manto; Lapa Angh, Tinwang; and Oting Angh, Tahwang addressed the gathering, offering words of wisdom and support to the newly appointed Angh.

Peiwang Konyak also exhorted the assembly with a stirring speech, highlighting the importance of youth leadership rooted in tradition. The event was spiritually sanctified by Pastor Phuhlem of the Longlam Baptist Church (LBC), who delivered the ceremonial blessing.

Villagers and leaders from neighbouring communities attended the coronation, which concluded with a grand community feast, reflecting the deep sense of unity and cultural heritage of the Konyak people.