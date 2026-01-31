Nagaland: 282 recruits, including 36 women, inducted into Assam Rifles

A total of 282 recruits, including 36 women, were formally inducted into the Assam Rifles on Saturday following an attestation parade held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Sukhovi in Chümoukedima district.

The parade marked the successful completion of 44 weeks of intensive training, which included battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and specialised training in counter-insurgency operations. The attestation parade was led by Captain Anjali Kirola, according to an official press release.

The reviewing officer, Major General J.S. Bainsla, SM, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles, addressed the newly inducted personnel and highlighted the proud legacy of the country’s oldest paramilitary force and its crucial role in safeguarding national security.

Maj Gen Bainsla underscored the growing role of women in the force, noting that women rifle personnel have been serving in frontline roles since 2015 and have delivered exemplary performances in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, United Nations peacekeeping missions, and during Republic Day parades in 2019 and 2023.

“The presence of women soldiers in frontline roles strengthens national security and furthers the vision of a women-empowered India,” he said.

He exhorted the recruits to serve the nation with sincerity, discipline and professionalism, while adapting to evolving technologies and modern warfare challenges.

Following the ceremony, the newly attested personnel will be posted to their respective units across various operational sectors.

Outstanding performers were also recognised during the event. GD Appu Chakma was awarded the Overall Best Recruit for excellence in physical fitness and firing, GD (Mahila) T. Maloti Devi secured the Overall Second Best Recruit award, while GD Bikash Mandal received the Best in Drill honour.

Maj Gen Bainsla congratulated the recruits and their parents on the successful completion of training and wished them success in their future service to the nation.