A three-member team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to study a statehood demand in eastern Nagaland, is likely to meet officials and elected representatives on December 19, officials said.



The three-member team headed by Advisor for MHA (Northeast) A K Mishra, and comprising Intelligence Bureau joint director Mandeep Singh Tuli and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) northeast division director A K Dhayani arrived in the state capital on December 18.

The team, which is in the northeastern state since Friday, straightaway went to Tuensang and held closed-door meetings with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) office-bearers.

On December 17 the team met leaders of seven tribal hohos (organizations), Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, Gaon Burahs (village chieftains), and deputy commissioners and SPs of the six districts in the region.

The three-member committee was constituted on December 16 and held its first meeting with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

The central committee comprising interlocutors along with two members -- Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, and AK Dhayani, Director, Northeast Division is on a three-day visit to study the demand of the ENPO for a separate statehood.