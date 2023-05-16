In a major boost to employment opportunities for the youth in the northeastern region, a total of 321 candidates from six northeastern states, excluding Assam and Sikkim, were selected for various jobs in six central government departments. The candidates received their appointment letters at the 5th Rozgar Mela held at Imliyanger Memorial Centre hall at Fellowship colony, Dimapur. The event was graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhowmik.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of offer letters by Bhowmik herself on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the 321 candidates, 67 were women, with 52 candidates hailing from Nagaland. The rozgar mela, hosted by the postal department, provided a platform for job seekers to interact with potential employers.

During her address, Bhowmik emphasized the significance of the job fair as a golden opportunity for the youth of the northeast region to excel in life. She revealed that over 71,000 appointment letters were distributed to candidates at rozgar melas held across 45 locations in the country on the same day. Prime Minister Modi addressed the rozgar melas through video conference, expressing his vision for a prosperous India led by the contributions of the new recruits.

Bhowmik urged the freshly appointed candidates to serve the people with efficiency and timeliness. She emphasized the importance of making a promise to take care of their parents, who played a pivotal role in shaping their lives. The minister also highlighted the transformative changes brought about by the Modi government, addressing the previously faced "identity crisis" of the northeast region. She commended the government's focus on improving infrastructure and cited the example of the improved road condition from Guwahati to Dimapur, which she personally experienced during her visit.

Postmaster General, NE-II Region, North East Postal Circle, Som Kamei, described the rozgar mela as a significant step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to providing 10,000 lakh jobs to the country's youth.