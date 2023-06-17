At least 43 villagers in Pongching village, Longleng district, fell ill after consuming fish purchased from a local shop. The affected individuals were admitted to Longleng district hospital, prompting a thorough investigation by local authorities.

The incident came to light on June 16, when authorities received distressing reports of mass food poisoning among the villagers. A team led by Longleng SP immediately rushed to the district hospital to initiate a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Upon arrival at the hospital, investigators discovered a worrisome scene with dozens of villagers presenting symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. The victims, who had consumed the fish on June 15 during their lunch break while working at a terraced paddy field, reported experiencing severe abdominal pain and gastrointestinal distress later in the evening.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that approximately 70 individuals from Pongching village had collectively purchased the fish from a local shopkeeper on June 14 for their communal meal the following day. Subsequently, samples of the cooked fish taken by the affected individuals, as well as samples obtained from the vendor's remaining stock, were meticulously collected by officials for extensive testing and analysis.

Representatives from the food safety department, Longleng Chamber of Commerce, and local law enforcement, accompanied by civil administration officials, joined forces to investigate the incident and gather crucial evidence. They recorded statements from the doctors attending to the patients, the affected individuals themselves, and the fish seller in question. In a precautionary measure, the shop responsible for selling the contaminated fish has been sealed off pending further investigation.

The collected samples have been sent to the state public health laboratory's food analyst for comprehensive testing to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the contamination. Meanwhile, the government has urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with the ongoing investigation, and refrain from spreading baseless rumors or misinformation.