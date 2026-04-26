Nagaland: 47 units of blood donated in Kohima as churches organise community drives

Two churches in Kohima organised voluntary blood donation camps over the weekend, collecting a total of 47 units of blood to support medical needs in the region.



On April 25, Faith Harvest Church held a blood donation camp at its premises as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. The initiative witnessed the participation of 40 voluntary donors. The Department of Transfusion Medicine, Naga Hospital, Kohima facilitated the on-site collection and ensured proper medical procedures were followed.



On April 26, The Salvation Army Church (Mizo Fellowship) conducted a similar camp at Naga Hospital, Kohima, marking the 109th anniversary of its establishment in Northeast India. The programme resulted in the collection of 7 units of blood.



The Salvation Army Church (Mizo Fellowship) has been consistently organising voluntary blood donation drives since 2025, conducting at least two camps annually. The initiative is part of its broader outreach efforts focused on community service.



The camps contributed to strengthening local blood reserves and highlighted the role of faith-based organisations in supporting public health initiatives.