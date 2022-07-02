Nagaland: 5 dead after truck slams into taxi near Dimapur
A truck collided with a taxi near Dimapur, killing 5 passengers. Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital.
Things took a turn for the worse as a truck collided with a taxi near Dimapur, killing 5 passengers. Three others were seriously injured.
Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital.
The driver of the truck was arrested after a chase, police said.
The incident occurred at Khuokhidolong near Medziphema town near Dimapur around 10 am.
In a tweet, Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.
Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that took place near ICAR, Medziphema, in which several people lost their lives. Kudos to the officers, who also are my escort team members, for their brisk action and apprehending the fleeing culprit. May the souls of the departed RIP! pic.twitter.com/3vaSR9aksB— Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) July 2, 2022
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