Things took a turn for the worse as a truck collided with a taxi near Dimapur, killing 5 passengers. Three others were seriously injured.

Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital.

The driver of the truck was arrested after a chase, police said.

The incident occurred at Khuokhidolong near Medziphema town near Dimapur around 10 am.

In a tweet, Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.