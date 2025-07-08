Nagaland: 5 tribes to push ahead with sit-in despite government’s objection

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) will proceed with its scheduled sit-in demonstration on Wednesday despite the Nagaland government's last-minute appeal to cancel the protest, a committee official confirmed.

The demonstration is set to take place outside the Civil Secretariat complex in Kohima on July 9, with the tribal committee maintaining its stance on demands for changes to the state's reservation policy in government employment.

The government had issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday through Chief Secretary Dr J Alam, requesting the committee to call off the protest. The appeal cited ongoing efforts to address the concerns, including a cabinet decision made on June 12 to establish a commission for reviewing reservation policies.

"On 12th June, 2025, the Cabinet decided in principle to constitute a Commission to look into all aspects of the Reservation Policy in Government employment in the State," the government's press release stated, emphasising that the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department is actively working on follow-up actions.

However, the CoRRP appears unconvinced by these assurances, choosing to move forward with the planned agitation despite the government's diplomatic overtures.

The dispute centres around the five-tribe coalition's demands regarding equitable representation in government jobs across Nagaland's tribal communities. The issue gained momentum after a meeting on June 3, where the Deputy Chief Minister chaired discussions with CoRRP representatives and five concerned tribal bodies.

The government's appeal came with a direct request: "Since action on the matter is in progress, it is appealed to the 5 Tribes CoRRP not to proceed with the proposed agitation."