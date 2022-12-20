Six Assam youths were arrested in Nagaland for allegedly attempting to join the outlawed rebel group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to the reports the youngsters were on their way toward Myanmar from Nagaland's Mon district.

Reports also suggested that they were arrested before they could reach the international border.

Anand Moran, Parmanand Bora, Jayanta Gogoi, Mon Baruah, Biplab Gogoi, and Jiten Gogoi have been identified as the detained youths.

Biman Baruah, a militant outfit linkman, was also apprehended in connection with it.

Further inquiry is underway.

In October of this year, security forces captured three youngsters in Assam's Tinsukia district for attempting to join the ULFA-I.

The three were apprehended by Assam Rifles personnel from a bus in Jagun.

The three were allegedly traveling to Jagun from Sivasagar intending to join the proscribed militant organization.

Earlier, on December 12, Mohan Kumar, a professional killer from Bihar, was shot dead by Assam Police on December 12.

As per reports, the Assam police nabbed the accused in Lumding on December 11 night. Notably, the accused, Mohan Kumar tried to evade arrest after he was nabbed by the state police in an attempt to murder the case.