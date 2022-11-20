At least nine inmates of Mon district jail in Nagaland on November 19 escaped from prison, and a massive search operation is underway to trace them.

As per police, the prisoners include under-trial inmates and murder convicts and they managed to flee in the wee hours on November 18 after somehow getting hold of their cell keys.

Out of the nine absconding prisoners, two were convicted while the remaining seven were under trial convicts.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is underway.

Police have started an elaborate search operation issued a lookout notice and alerted different agencies concerned.

The village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding those who escaped from jail, police said.