Nagaland: 9-year-old girl rescued from Arunachal; 5 arrested in Dimapur-abduction case

A 9-year-old girl who went missing from Rengma Colony, Dimapur, on July 3, 2025, has been safely rescued from Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, following an extensive police investigation.

An FIR was filed by the girl’s father on the day of her disappearance at the Women’s Police Station, Dimapur.

During the investigation, five accused — one female and four males — were arrested from different locations across Assam: two from Diphu, two from Jorhat, and one from Tezpur.

The rescued child is currently housed at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) home in Dimapur.



Also Read: Nagaland to ban discharge of septic waste into rivers in Kohima

Police revealed that two of the accused apprehended in Diphu, Nitu Nath (31) and Protima Rajbongshi (30), husband and wife, had abducted the child at the request of a co-accused and sold her in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs. 80,000.

Leads from the couple helped police identify two more suspects in Jorhat, Basu Dep Tanti (38) and Subhan Ali (52), and another, Milan Da Teta (38), in Tezpur, Assam, who disclosed the child’s location, enabling her rescue.

The minor reported being deceived and physically assaulted by the couple, though she stated she was later treated well in Arunachal Pradesh. Police continue to investigate whether the accused are linked to a larger human trafficking network.