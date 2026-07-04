Nagaland activist thanks PM Modi, says parents' first flight to Delhi became possible due to improved connectivity

Nagaland-based social activist Temsutula Imsong has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying improved road, air and transport connectivity enabled her parents to travel from their village to Delhi for the first time, turning what she described as a decades-long dream into reality.



Imsong is a prominent social activist from Nagaland, best known for leading a large-scale grassroots cleanup movement at the ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi. In 2013, she co-founded the Sakaar Sewa Samiti and spearheaded Mission Prabhughat, an initiative that transformed some of the city's most polluted riverbanks into clean public spaces.



In a four-part post on X, Imsong recounted how her father, mother and sister travelled with her from Ungma to Delhi, with her parents boarding an aircraft for the first time in their lives. The family travelled by road to Jorhat before taking an IndiGo flight under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.



She said the improved road network made the journey from Ungma to Jorhat smooth and comfortable, allowing the family to leave home in the morning and reach her residence in Delhi by evening.



According to Imsong, watching her parents experience air travel, modern highways and the Airport Metro for the first time was an unforgettable moment. She wrote that instead of looking out of the aircraft window, she watched her parents' expressions of wonder, curiosity and gratitude throughout the journey.



She also described her mother's excitement while exploring Delhi, saying she marvelled at the city's transport system, food, buildings and pace of life. The experience, she wrote, allowed her to witness her mother's long-held dreams come alive.



Stressing that her post was not meant to compare village and city life, Imsong said Ungma would always remain home. However, she noted that people living in the hills have historically faced challenges due to limited connectivity and difficult access to essential services.



She said improvements in roads, air connectivity and transport infrastructure have helped bridge not only geographical distances but also the emotional gap between families separated by work and education.



Responding to her post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Imsong had spoken for many people from the Northeast. "Very well said sister. You have spoken for so many of us North Easterners. Many still under appreciate how Adarniya @narendramodi ji has revolutionised connectivity in our region. Travelling from Ungma to Delhi through Jorhat in a day was impossible even a few years ago," he wrote on X.



Thanking the Prime Minister, Imsong said development should be measured not only through roads, airports and bridges but also by the peace of mind it brings to families. She added that her parents returned home reassured after seeing that their daughter was safe and "only a few hours away."