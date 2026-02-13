Nagaland Ad hoc teachers shift hunger strike to school Education Directorate

The All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 batch on February 13, shifted its ongoing hunger strike to the Directorate of School Education in Kohima, intensifying its agitation for the regularisation of 1,166 ad hoc teachers.

The protest entered its ninth day on February 13, marking the third day of the indefinite hunger strike launched by members of the group.

Office-bearers of ANATG-2015 said the decision to change the venue was taken after the government allegedly failed to provide a concrete timeline or policy commitment regarding their long-pending demand for service regularisation.

The agitating teachers stated that despite repeated appeals and discussions, no clear assurance has been given by the authorities, prompting them to escalate the stir.

The group reiterated its demand for immediate regularisation of services and urged the state government to address the issue at the earliest to prevent further intensification of the protest.