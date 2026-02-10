Nagaland ad hoc teachers warn hunger strike as protest enters sixth day

The protest by the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANAGT) 2015 batch continued for a sixth consecutive day on February 10, with demonstrators warning of a hunger strike if the government fails to act on their long-pending demand for service regularisation.

The sit-in, underway since February 4 at Naga Solidarity Park, has seen daily participation by teachers seeking the implementation of earlier assurances and policy decisions linked to the regularisation of ad hoc appointments made in 2015. The group said patience was wearing thin after years of discussions, representations and committee reports that have not translated into a final decision.

ANAGT leaders said preparations for a hunger strike were complete and would be triggered if there was no positive response from the authorities by Tuesday. Around 20 volunteers have already come forward to participate, according to sources within the group.

Teachers taking part in the agitation said the delay in regularisation has left many facing prolonged professional uncertainty and financial strain, despite having served in government institutions for several years. They argued that the issue requires a clear administrative and political decision rather than further procedural delays.

The protest remained peaceful on its sixth day, marked by placards and slogans demanding justice, accountability and immediate policy intervention. Leaders reiterated that escalation was not their preferred course but warned that continued inaction would leave them with no alternative.

So far, no official announcement has been made on a timeline or decision regarding the regularisation process. The group said it remained open to dialogue but made it clear that the hunger strike would begin without further delay if there was no concrete development.

With public attention growing, the agitation has entered a critical phase, adding pressure on the government to deliver a time-bound solution to a dispute that has remained unresolved for nearly a decade.