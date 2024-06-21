In connection to the conduct of election to ULB 2024, under Tseminyu Town council, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tseminyu, Longasen Lotha has informed that the under mentioned officials/staff from various departments under Tseminyu District have been assigned as counting supervisors/ counting assistants/micro observers.

Counting Supervisors: Obed Magh (Sr.supervisor CDPO), Ruchuyhun Seb( PGT GHSS Tseminyu), Megosielie Punyu (PGT GHSS Tseminyu), Kuthopuyi Huzhu (PGT GHSS Tseminyu), Jesse Khing (GT GMS Longwesenyu) and Hitilo Kath (GT GHSS Tseminyu).

Counting Assistants: Penthonglo Magh (GT GHSS Chunlikha), Kelvin Tep (GMS Kandinu), Jetilo Apon (GT GMS Kandinu), Samuel Kent (GT. GHS Kasha) and Shalo Kent (GT.GHS. Kasha), and Neichuvolie (GT.GMS Tsosinyu).

Micro observers: Dr. Sesenlo Kath (Technical officer KVK), Toshimenba Longkumer (Spl. Associate SBI Tseminyu), Obed Lorin (BM. NSTCB Tseminyu), Zuthungbeni Kikon( Branch Asstt. NSTCB, Tseminyu), LK Ponpai (ABM, BOB Tseminyu) and Premchand Prasad (cashier BOB Tseminyu).

Addl. Micro observers and counting staff: Panii Eluakam (BM.SBI Tseminyu), Nilesh Gurung, Deputy manager SBI Tseminyu and Jonah Semp, SAA, sub-treasury office Tseminyu.

Counting staff from group (D). (MTS) employees: Binchulo Kath, John Tep, Newachu magh, Shatilo Kent, and Visheto Kent( driver) all from DC staff.

Further, they have been informed to report to the counting hall at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tseminyu on 28th June 2024, to assist with the vote counting.