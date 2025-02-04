After Nagaland's Department of School Education (DoSE) announced the implementation of the SMILE App in all government schools and establishments under its jurisdiction from February 1, the department notified steps on the implementation of the application.

In a statement, the department said it has been receiving numerous queries regarding issues with the App which are being actively addressed.

All concerned are thereby informed that the SMILE App has been updated since the pilot phase in May 2024.

To ensure that all employees have the latest version, kindly follow the instructions below:

- Uninstall the old app SMILE App

- Download the latest version of SMILE App that is available on Google Play Store for Android phones and Apple App Store for Apple phones.

- If you are unable to mark attendance due to network issues, please switch to offline mode. Once the network is available and stable, go back online to sync the attendance.

- For any other queries, please reach out to helpline service numbers: 6909644519, 8974102488 and 6900222184.

The SMILE App is being introduced as part of the Nagaland Education Project—The Lighthouse (NECTAR), with the objective of enhancing system efficiency and school management.

The app integrates advanced features such as facial recognition, timestamping, and geofencing to facilitate attendance marking, leave applications, and tracking of approvals.