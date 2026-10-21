Nagaland Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Renchamo P Kikon on October 21 called upon police personnel to uphold public trust through integrity, professionalism and dedicated service, saying the sacrifices of fallen colleagues must continue to guide the force.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Nagaland Police Headquarters, Kikon said the police uniform must remain a symbol of public safety, trust and sacrifice. He urged serving personnel to honour those who had died in the line of duty by strengthening their commitment to preventing crime, maintaining public order and serving citizens with compassion.

“The truest way to honour our fallen colleagues is to uphold the ideals for which they sacrificed everything,” he said.

Paying tribute to police personnel who had laid down their lives in the service of the country, Kikon expressed solidarity with their bereaved families. He said 154 police personnel across India had died in the line of duty during the 12 months ending August 31.

Assuring the families of deceased Nagaland Police personnel of continued support, he acknowledged that their loss was immeasurable and said the peace enjoyed by society had been sustained through the sacrifices of police personnel.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to honour the personnel who died in an encounter with Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on the same date in 1959. A 20-member police search party led by Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Karam Singh had been searching for missing colleagues when it was ambushed. Ten personnel were killed in the encounter.

Kikon also highlighted the participation of Nagaland Police personnel in national events commemorating service, unity and sacrifice.

He said a nine-member contingent of the force had been flagged off on October 7 for a 2,845-km motorcycle expedition covering seven states. The team had reached Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was scheduled to join other contingents at Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31 for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and the National Unity Day parade.

Nagaland Police personnel were also representing the state at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues, he added.

“Let their courage inspire our daily actions. Let their commitment to the citizens be our moral compass,” Kikon said.

During the ceremony, AIGP Shouka Kekhato read out the roll of honour of police personnel who had died in the line of duty. A bugle call by the Nishan and Angrakshak Toli followed at the cenotaph.

Kikon, accompanied by police personnel and officers from other forces, then laid wreaths at the cenotaph in honour of the fallen personnel.