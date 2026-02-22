Nagaland adhoc teachers suspend agitation, set June 30 deadline for regularisation

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 batch on February 21 decided to suspend their ongoing agitation, setting a final deadline of June 30 for the regularisation of services for 1,166 teachers.



The decision followed a marathon meeting between the Core Committee and general members of the group, during which the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) assured that efforts are being made to review and reconcile necessary documents, including appointment orders and sanction post numbers, which were missing from departmental records.



Principal Director Shashank Pratap Singh acknowledged the grievances and the anxiety faced by the teachers, stating that the matter was being taken seriously at the departmental level.



The ANATG clarified that the suspension is not a withdrawal of their demand. The group warned that failure to complete the regularisation process by the June 30 deadline would result in the resumption of protests. The teachers highlighted that despite assurances from the government during a previous agitation, the process, initially expected to be completed by December 2023, remains pending.



The group reiterated the importance of regularisation for job security and career advancement and pledged to continue constructive discussions with the DoSE to ensure procedural compliance. Members also reaffirmed their trust in the Core Committee’s leadership and vowed to remain united in their efforts.



While the Directorate has not yet issued an official response to the teachers’ deadline, sources indicated that the government is keen on resolving the issue promptly.