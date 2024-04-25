The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima stated that certain areas within Kohima district have been identified as Infected Zone and Surveillance Zone due to the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Infected Zone is Kidima Village with a 1km radius of infected premises, and the Surveillance Zone extends to a 10 km radius from infected premises, which includes a 9km radius outside the Infected Zone.

As per the order, strict restrictions are to be followed in these zones until further notice.

These include a ban on the slaughter of pigs, as well as a ban on the import, export, and transportation of pigs and pork.

All butchers, piglet dealers, and wards under the jurisdiction of Kohima are urged to strictly adhere to these restrictions and report any suspicious activities to the concerned department in order to contain the disease at the earliest.



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1. Infected Zone - Kidima Village (1km radius of infected premises)

2. Surveillance Zone - 10 km radius from infected premises (9km radius outside the infected Zone)

In this regard, the following restrictions are to be strictly adhered to in the aforementioned locations until further order:

1. Ban on slaughter of pigs.

2. Ban on import and export of pigs and piglets.

3. Ban on transportation of pigs and pork.

Therefore, this is to inform all the concerned butchers, piglet dealers and wards under Kohima Jurisdiction to strictly adhere to the Deputy Commissioner, Kohima Order and to report the concerned department if any suspicion in order to contain the disease at the earliest.