African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in Thizama Village, located in the Chiephobozou block of Kohima district, Nagaland. The outbreak has prompted immediate action from local authorities.

Kumar Ramnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, has designated a 1 km radius around Thizama Village as an infected zone to contain the spread of the disease. Additionally, a 10 km radius from the infected area has been declared a surveillance zone, encompassing a broader area for monitoring.

To curb the outbreak, a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the slaughter, import, and export of pigs and piglets within the affected region. The Deputy Commissioner has urged residents to adhere to these restrictions to prevent further spread of the disease.

The situation remains dire as Mizoram also grapples with ASF, with over 10,050 pigs having died and more than 18,300 culled since February. The outbreak has led to significant financial losses for local farmers, estimated between Rs 23 to 25 crore. Despite a recent reduction in death rates, the disease continues to affect several districts.

ASF, a highly contagious disease among pigs, poses severe threats due to its high mortality rate. However, it does not impact humans. The outbreak often coincides with warming climates and pre-monsoon rains.